China warns Japan against reviving militarism
(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 10, 2025
Any tolerance on the provocative words and deeds of Japanese right-wing forces will only revive the specter of militarism and once again put the Asian people in danger, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference in Beijing on December 9, 2025.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
