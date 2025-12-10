China warns Japan against reviving militarism

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 10, 2025

Any tolerance on the provocative words and deeds of Japanese right-wing forces will only revive the specter of militarism and once again put the Asian people in danger, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference in Beijing on December 9, 2025.

