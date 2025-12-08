China rejects Japan's radar claims, warns against harassing military drills

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:28, December 08, 2025

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday demanded that Japan immediately end its dangerous harassment of China's normal military exercises and training, and refrain from peddling irresponsible disinformation or engaging in political manipulation.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at an emergency news conference that a J-15 fighter jet operating from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning had intermittently directed its radar at Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jets on two occasions over international waters southeast of Okinawa on Saturday. He described the move as "a dangerous act that exceeded the scope necessary for safe aircraft operations," adding that Tokyo has lodged a "strong protest" with Beijing.

"China does not accept the so-called protest from the Japanese side and has rejected it on the spot and lodged counter-protests in Beijing and Tokyo," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that the Chinese military had already stated its serious position and that the facts were very clear.

"It is the frequent close-in reconnaissance and disruptions conducted by Japan's fighter jets on China's normal military activities that have caused the biggest maritime and air security risks," the spokesperson said, urging Tokyo to immediately cease these dangerous actions.

Calling Japan's move "purely ill-intentioned", the spokesperson added that Tokyo's hype over the so-called "radar illumination" incident was a deliberate false accusation against China intended to "build up tension and mislead the international community".

On the same day, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao also lodged a strong protest with Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi over the matter. He urged Japan to stop its smears and false accusations, exercise strict control over its front-line operations, and prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

