Japanese take to streets showing anger with PM Takaichi's erroneous Taiwan remarks

Xinhua) 15:22, November 29, 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- In response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent erroneous remarks on China's Taiwan and her continued lack of remorse, Japanese people held another large-scale protest in Tokyo on Friday evening, demanding that Takaichi retract her statements.

Hundreds of people gathered once again in front of the prime minister's official residence following the protests on Nov. 21 and 25. The protesters held signs that read "Takaichi resign" and "Never forget history, never repeat the same mistakes," demanding that Takaichi retract her Taiwan remarks.

Protester Tomoko told Xinhua, "At present, the relations between Japan and China have cooled down. No matter how you look at it, it's all because of Takaichi's remarks."

Sakamaki, another protester, said that Japan-China relations are deteriorating, and Takaichi should retract her erroneous remarks to prevent the situation from worsening further.

Ryo, holding a cartoon depicting Takaichi shaking hands with a "specter of militarism," expressed his deep concern that Japan might become militaristic.

At a Diet meeting on Nov. 7, Takaichi claimed that the Chinese mainland's "use of force on Taiwan" could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and implied the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait, which has immediately drawn strong criticism at home. However, Takaichi showed no remorse, refused to retract her wrongful remarks, and even continued to defend herself on occasions such as the party leaders' debate.

An editorial published by Japan's Mainichi Shimbun on Friday stated that Takaichi's defense of her erroneous remarks during Wednesday's party leaders' debate was an attempt to abdicate responsibility.

An editorial published by Asahi Shimbun on Thursday also pointed out that there was absolutely no sign of "reflection" from Takaichi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)