Japan's refusal to address its missteps precludes meaningful dialogue with China

Recent developments have led to a deterioration in China-Japan relations, following erroneous remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding the Taiwan question. Instead of acknowledging and rectifying these misstatements, the Japanese side has opted for a high-profile diplomatic performance, proclaiming its "willingness to engage in dialogue with China."

Takaichi has claimed that she is "open to dialogue" with China, while senior Japanese officials continue to emphasize their hope to "improve relations through dialogue at all levels." Japanese media have further amplified this narrative, suggesting that Japan is actively pursuing dialogue, while China is portrayed as adopting a "tough stance," thereby insinuating that the current tension in bilateral ties is due to China's refusal to talk.

Such assertions fail to recognize the substantial damage caused by Japan's misguided words and actions, which have undermined the foundation of bilateral relations. They attempt to reframe Japan as the victim while placing unfounded blame on China. This misrepresentation distorts the facts, obscures the root causes of the current situation, and evades both historical and contemporary responsibility.

It is crucial to clarify that responsibility for the current difficulties in China-Japan relations lies entirely with the Japanese side.

The first mistake stems from Takaichi's public remarks on Taiwan, where she not only misrepresented the situation but also suggested the possibility of Japan's military involvement in the Taiwan Strait. This gravely undermines China's core interests, damages the political foundation of bilateral relations, and has sparked strong indignation among the Chinese people. This is the origin of the current crisis.

The second mistake is Japan's refusal to retract these remarks despite China's solemn representations, instead attempting to downplay the significance of the statements by asserting that "Japan's position has not changed."

The third mistake lies in Japan's attempt to distort right and wrong and shift blame onto China, using a so-called "willingness for dialogue" as a cover to obscure the gravity of its own wrongdoing.

These actions by Japan have directly contributed to the escalation of tensions. While Japan repeatedly asserts its desire to address issues through dialogue, it must be understood that dialogue requires the most basic conditions. In 2000, former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu visited the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, acknowledging the past with the statement that "history must never be repeated." This sincere approach to historical reflection formed the basis for constructive dialogue and exchanges.

However, some Japanese politicians have long avoided genuine introspection on historical matters. The Takaichi administration, in particular, has acted with disregard for public conscience, attempting to amend the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, relax weapons export restrictions, and provoke on the Taiwan question. These actions reveal the troubling influence of right-wing forces seeking to revive militarism.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama urged Takaichi to correct the mistake by quoting Confucius: "To make a mistake and not correct it -- this is what is called truly making a mistake."

History and reality have repeatedly shown that dialogue without reflection only deepens division and confrontation. It is only by confronting past mistakes and undertaking genuine self-reflection that both nations can overcome the current deadlock.

Japan must recognize that the Taiwan question is an internal affair for China, integral to its core interests, and central to the political foundation of China-Japan relations. The four political documents between China and Japan contain explicit provisions on the Taiwan question, representing solemn commitments by the Japanese government that leave no room for ambiguity or reinterpretation. Regardless of the political leadership in Japan, these commitments must be upheld.

To restore the bilateral relationship, Japan must move beyond performative diplomacy and take concrete steps to retract its erroneous statements while engaging in meaningful self-reflection. This is the only viable path to returning China-Japan relations to a constructive and stable trajectory.

(Zhou Xin is an international affairs observer.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)