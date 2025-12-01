Japan PM's remarks on Taiwan send severely wrong signal

16:08, December 01, 2025 By ZHOU JIN ( China Daily

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks concerning Taiwan have sent a gravely erroneous signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, blasting the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' disgraceful attempt to ingratiate itself with Japan.

Mao made the remarks when commenting on a series of moves made by the Taiwan authorities backing Takaichi, such as Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's stunt of eating sushi containing Japanese seafood.

Japan exerted colonial rule over Taiwan for half a century and committed innumerable crimes there, Mao said at a daily news conference in Beijing, adding that Takaichi's remarks have endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) as well as Taiwan's restoration to China.

Mao urged Japan to deeply reflect on its war crimes, draw lessons from history, adhere to the one-China principle and exercise utmost prudence when it comes to the Taiwan question.

"We ask the Japanese side to retract the erroneous remarks, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and take practical steps to honor its commitments to China," Mao said.

In a related development, Mao reiterated at the news conference that China has never recognized or accepted the so-called "Treaty of San Francisco".

Anything set out in the treaty, including on the sovereignty over Taiwan or the handling of the territory and sovereign rights of China as a non-signatory, is entirely illegal, null and void, she said.

At the same time, Mao also stressed that the four political documents between China and Japan provide clear provisions on the Taiwan question and other issues, and together they constitute the political foundation of China-Japan relations.

