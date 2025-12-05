Japan begins 17th ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-tainted wastewater

TOKYO, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Thursday began the 17th round of discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean.

The discharge operation, which started on Thursday, is scheduled to run through Dec. 22 and will release an estimated 7,800 tons of wastewater, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.

The company also acknowledged economic repercussions from the discharge, reporting that falling prices for seafood and related products have prompted compensation payments totaling 85 billion yen (550 million U.S. dollars) as of Nov. 26.

Despite opposition from local fishermen, residents and the international community, ocean discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water began in August 2023, and a total of 125,488 tons of wastewater was released in the 16th round of release. The 18th round is expected to take place around March next year.

