Japanese people rally to oppose deployment of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in Yokosuka

Xinhua) 11:02, December 09, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A demonstration was held recently in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, to protest against the deployment of the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the area, local media reported.

Sunday's rally, organized by civic groups, drew approximately 1,000 people. They called for upholding Article 9 of Japan's pacifist constitution and against war, the Japanese newspaper Shimbun Akahata reported.

House of Representatives lawmaker Seiken Akamine of the Japanese Communist Party at the rally called on people to say no to politics that incite war threats and promote military expansion, the report said.

Yokosuka is the home port of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet, where the U.S. military has deployed a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

