Sanae Takaichi should retract her erroneous remarks on Taiwan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently attempted to link a so-called "Taiwan contingency" with the exercise of the right to collective self-defense, implying the possibility of Japanese military intervention in the Taiwan question.

This erroneous statement constitutes a blatant provocation on a question that lies at the heart of China's core interests. China lodged stern representations and strong protests at the earliest moment.

Only shortly after taking office, Takaichi has already provoked a serious diplomatic incident, dealing a severe setback to the friendly relations forged by veteran statesmen of both countries. This outcome is deeply regrettable.

For decades, China-Japan relations have been guided by the principles set out in the four political documents, which serve as the political foundation for the development of bilateral ties. Takaichi's reckless remarks represent a serious departure from the prudent position maintained by successive Japanese administrations on the Taiwan question. Her statements undermine the commitments enshrined in the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement, which clearly states that "The Government of Japan recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal Government of China. The Government of the People's Republic of China reiterates that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China." These comments also contradict both the spirit and letter of legally binding political documents between China and Japan.

Takaichi lacks experience in critical areas such as foreign affairs and defense, and her right-leaning conservative stance cannot conceal her shortcomings in governance. Since taking office, her inflated political posture has exacerbated the arbitrariness and imprudence of her public statements. In a country where the Diet operates under a highly rigorous system of interpellation, the negative repercussions of her remarks continue to reverberate both domestically and internationally.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. Commemorative events around the world offer a solemn reminder that humanity must never forget the war and must learn from history. Takaichi must reflect deeply on the catastrophic consequences of Japanese militarism for China, Asia, and the world, and the painful price Japan itself paid for its war of aggression.

While most people in postwar Japan hold a reflective attitude toward the war, there remain individuals, including some politicians, who deny or even glorify the history of aggression and colonial rule. Such attitudes not only wound the feelings of the Chinese people but also distort and profane historical truth.

A stable, peaceful, and cooperative relationship between China and Japan serves the fundamental interests of both countries and is the only correct choice for safeguarding regional peace and stability. Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan have caused serious damage to bilateral relations, when, in fact, it is her inescapable responsibility as Japan's prime minister, as well as the expectation of the Japanese public, to promote improvement in bilateral ties.

At this critical juncture in China-Japan relations, the longer the situation drags on, the more damaging the consequences for Japan. The most responsible course of action for Takaichi is to retract her erroneous remarks on Taiwan immediately.

(Yokichi Kobayashi is the vice president and chief secretary of the Japanese association of comrades-in-arms of China's Eighth Route Army and New Fourth Army.)

