Taiwan leader's Japan-supporting stunt exposes unsavory colors
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 10:03, December 12, 2025
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent provocative remarks on Taiwan have crossed China's red line and bottom line, causing serious negative repercussions.
Just as people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are condemning Japan's blatant provocation, Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have the audacity to echo and defend Takaichi's remarks. Lai even posted a photo of himself eating Japanese food, proclaiming his "support for Japan." Their back-and-forth act only lays bare their unsavory colors.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan, U.S. hold joint air exercise over Sea of Japan
- Japan's dangerous militarization
- Japan’s tourism industry enters a deep winter chill after Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan
- Withdrawing erroneous remarks on China's Taiwan only viable solution for Japan
- China warns Japan against reviving militarism
- Japan restarts ocean discharge of nuclear-tainted wastewater after strong quake
- Commentary: Takaichi cannot talk her way out with a hollow claim of "consistency"
- Japanese public figures demand PM Takaichi retract Taiwan remarks
- Japanese people rally to oppose deployment of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in Yokosuka
- Sanae Takaichi should retract her erroneous remarks on Taiwan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.