Taiwan leader's Japan-supporting stunt exposes unsavory colors

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent provocative remarks on Taiwan have crossed China's red line and bottom line, causing serious negative repercussions.

Just as people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are condemning Japan's blatant provocation, Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have the audacity to echo and defend Takaichi's remarks. Lai even posted a photo of himself eating Japanese food, proclaiming his "support for Japan." Their back-and-forth act only lays bare their unsavory colors.

