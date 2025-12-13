China hopes Japan's allies not to be misguided by Japanese side: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:51, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said the Chinese side hopes the international community can be clear-eyed and not be deceived by the Japanese side, and Japan's allies in particular need to see through the Japanese side's schemes.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to comment on the phone call held by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth, with both sides sharing so-called serious concern over the recent "radar illumination."

