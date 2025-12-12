Home>>
Japanese militarism common foe of people all over world: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:46, December 12, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Japanese militarism is the common enemy of people all over the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said that China will work with all peace-loving countries and people to safeguard the outcomes of World War II victory and the post-war international order.
"We urge the Japanese side to do deep soul-searching on history, earnestly draw lessons from it, completely sever ties with militarism, and take concrete actions to eliminate the residual influence," Guo told a daily press briefing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Avoiding truth of history makes it difficult to escape shadow of militarism: Japanese historian
- LDP chapter led by Japan PM Takaichi exposed for having chaotic financial flows
- Taiwan leader's Japan-supporting stunt exposes unsavory colors
- Japan, U.S. hold joint air exercise over Sea of Japan
- Japan's dangerous militarization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.