Japanese militarism common foe of people all over world: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:46, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Japanese militarism is the common enemy of people all over the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said that China will work with all peace-loving countries and people to safeguard the outcomes of World War II victory and the post-war international order.

"We urge the Japanese side to do deep soul-searching on history, earnestly draw lessons from it, completely sever ties with militarism, and take concrete actions to eliminate the residual influence," Guo told a daily press briefing.

