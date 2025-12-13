Opinion: How can UK build stable, mutually-beneficial ties with China?

December 13, 2025

LONDON, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The British government's recent announcement of illegal sanctions against Chinese companies, based on groundless allegations, has cast a shadow on bilateral relations.

At a time when global challenges require steady cooperation among major countries, Britain's approach to China continues to display a contradictory mix of caution and cooperation that is increasingly common across parts of the West.

While this ambivalence is hardly unique to London, it highlights a broader dilemma facing many European capitals: even as cooperation with China clearly aligns with their own interests -- and with the needs of a turbulent world -- they remain constrained by domestic political pressures and entrenched prejudices that shape their China policies.

For the British government, the recognition that cooperation with China is necessary has grown more explicit. In recent remarks on foreign policy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called disengagement from China "a dereliction of duty" and described China as "a defining force in technology, in trade and global governance."

Such statements reflect a pragmatic view shared by many in the West, one that sees China as an indispensable partner in areas ranging from supply-chain stability to green transformation.

Unfortunately, this recognition often coexists with a more negative narrative. Even as London signals a desire to strengthen practical cooperation, elements of its discourse on China are still influenced by unfounded suspicion and habitual mistrust, which persist despite the lack of any substantive justification.

The reality, however, is far more concrete. Europe cannot decouple from China, and post-Brexit Britain feels this even more acutely. Starmer himself cited the facts: cooperation with China has supported hundreds of thousands of British jobs. Senior British ministers have visited Beijing this year, securing market access worth billions of pounds. Key British sectors, such as finance, pharmaceuticals, the creative industries and luxury goods, all benefit from China's vast demand.

Such facts leave little room for rhetorical contortions. If China is indispensable, it is illogical to simultaneously portray it as an existential danger. This contradictory stance undermines credibility and diverts attention from the real task: building a stable, predictable relationship with a partner Europe cannot afford to mishandle.

For its part, China has consistently stressed its readiness to work with Britain on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit. With its long-term focus on development, innovation and green transition, China is well-positioned to contribute positively to global economic growth and stability. A healthy China-Europe relationship, of which China-Britain ties form an important part, serves both sides and supports a more balanced international environment.

If London truly views engagement with China as a responsibility, the way forward lies in consistency: treating China as a partner in addressing shared challenges. In areas ranging from trade and cultural exchange to climate governance, global health and artificial intelligence, Britain gains little from keeping China at arm's length, and far more from treating it as an essential partner.

This would not only benefit bilateral ties but also contribute to the broader China-Europe relationship that is increasingly vital for global stability and progress.

