Commitment to engaging on difficult issues offers certainty: Britain-China trade leaders

Peter Burnett OBE BBS, CEO of the China-Britain Business Council, delivers a speech during the 2025 "Invest in China" UK Session in London, Britain, April 4, 2025.

LONDON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- British Chancellor Rachel Reeves' visit to China in January demonstrates a commitment to engaging constructively on difficult issues to provide certainty for businesses, said British trade experts during the 2025 "Invest in China" UK Session on Friday.

The event, held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, aimed to promote bilateral trade and investment between China and Britain.

John Edwards, director for Investment at the British Department for Business and Trade, said in his speech that the British government is working collaboratively to remove barriers to investment, such as regulations, grid connections, high-skilled migration and planning challenges, emphasizing that Britain has accepted the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's offer to be the Country of Honour at this year's China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen.

"The UK should be a natural partner for China's top-tier companies looking to go global, regardless of destination, because it is the number one investment location in Europe," said Edwards. "It presents a real opportunity for top-tier Chinese companies as an ideal platform to establish European headquarters, commercial R&D and manufacturing. Of course, China continues to present exciting investment opportunities for UK companies."

Peter Burnett OBE BBS, CEO of the China-Britain Business Council, underscored the importance of dialogue in an era where tariffs and protectionism are gaining traction, saying that such engagement is effective in spotlighting key issues and addressing differences.

"In a world which has otherwise done so well, where business is allowed to get on with what it does best -- to meet customer needs with products serving purposes at a fair and reasonable price point -- interference is not needed to control that process," Burnett said.

He also stressed the significance of conferences like this one, calling them an important part of China's outreach to international businesses, saying these events demonstrate China's commitment to reform and opening up, and attracting international investment.

"Dialogue like this is important because it inspires confidence for investors and businesses to grow their operations in China and make further investments," Burnett added.

Jack Perry, chairman of the 48 Group Club, commented on recent global developments, saying: "Recent tariffs and escalations in the United States have sent ripples throughout the global economy. Markets are nervous, supply chains are adapting, but one nation's anxiety doesn't rewrite the global script."

Perry described "high-level opening up" as a fitting phrase to capture China's forward-thinking approach, noting that British businesses are ready to match that spirit in their investments in China. "Britain and China are natural partners, and history tells us that better than anything else," he said.

On the Chinese side, Hubei Province extended a warm invitation to British businesses.

Long Xiaohong, director of Hubei's Department of Commerce, said that the province is committed to strengthening the confidence of international enterprises operating there.

"We are eager to expand investment access and guide foreign capital into key sectors such as automobile manufacturing, electronics and life sciences," Long said.

