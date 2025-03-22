Trump says open to U.S. "associate membership" in British Commonwealth

Xinhua) 12:39, March 22, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 21, 2025. Trump suggested on Friday he is open to the proposal that the United States could be offered "associate membership" in the British Commonwealth. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday he is open to the proposal that the United States could be offered "associate membership" in the British Commonwealth.

"I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, linking to a report by the British tabloid The Sun that a proposal could be made by the British monarch when Trump makes a state visit to Britain later this year.

While joining the Commonwealth would largely be symbolic, the move could be used to help avoid the heightened tariffs on steel and aluminum Trump has promised, according to the Daily Mail.

The Commonwealth of Nations, created in 1926, has 56 member states, most of them former colonies of the British Empire.

