Wildfire in U.S. Texas spreading over 2,300 acres

Xinhua) 09:09, March 21, 2025

HOUSTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A wildfire continued spreading in the Sam Houston National Forest, about one hour of drive from downtown Houston, Texas, burning at least 2,360 acres as of Thursday afternoon, fire officials updated.

Currently only 20 percent has been contained since the fire broke out on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At least one structure may have burned by the fire possibly traced back to prescribed burn on private property, said the service at a news conference. No report on fatalities is available.

The wildfire prompted evacuation orders in two counties neighboring Houston, Montgomery and San Jacinto. About 900 homes are in the evacuation zone, said an ABC News report.

At least a public school district closed schools and canceled all afternoon activities in caution on Thursday due to the wildfire.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday upgraded a fire weather watch in counties west of Houston to a red flag warning, alerting that conditions are favorable for wildfires.

