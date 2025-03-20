U.S. launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces

March 20, 2025

SANAA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A new round of U.S. airstrikes struck Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday evening, wounding at least nine people, including seven women and two children, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The strikes targeted a building under construction in Sanaa's Geraf neighborhood, damaging nearby residential structures and injuring civilians sheltering in an adjacent building, the channel reported.

The attack marked the second U.S. strike on the area since Saturday, when earlier raids killed 53 people and wounded 98, including women and children, according to Houthi-controlled health authorities.

Wednesday's strikes also expanded to other regions, with al-Masirah reporting strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in governorates such as Saada, al-Bayda, Hodeidah, and al-Jawf.

The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, claimed earlier on Wednesday they had launched cruise missiles at the USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, calling it their fourth such attack in 72 hours.

The group insists its maritime strikes target only Israeli-linked vessels to pressure Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

The U.S. military, which began strikes on Houthi targets Saturday, says the campaign aims to protect international shipping lanes.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Houthis on Saturday to cease attacks or face intensified consequences, declaring, "Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before."

