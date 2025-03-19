U.S. chief justice rebukes Trump's impeachment call on judges

Xinhua) 13:06, March 19, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters for advocating the impeachment of judges who have ruled against the administration.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said.

"The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose," said the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest court in the country.

Roberts was appointed by former President George W. Bush and took office on Sept. 29, 2005. He is often seen as a conservative, but has occasionally sided with liberal justices on key issues.

Trump called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg after he blocked the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. Boasberg is the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Since Trump assumed office in January, a series of his new policies have brought up legal challenges, and federal judges have in some cases ruled against the administration. This has sparked anger within the administration and Trump's supporters, resulting in more frequent calls for impeachment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)