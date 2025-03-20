Canada explores EU defense partnerships to reduce U.S. reliance: media

Xinhua) 16:55, March 20, 2025

TORONTO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Canada is engaging in discussions with the European Union (EU) to reduce its dependence on the United States for defense procurement, a senior Canadian government official confirmed on Wednesday, AP reported on Thursday.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the discussions include the possibility of manufacturing fighter jets in Canada. This move aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney's broader strategy to diversify Canada's defense supply chain and strengthen its security partnerships with the EU.

The initiative comes as tensions rise over Canada's reliance on the United States for military equipment. U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies and economic pressures have fueled concerns in Canada, with some officials arguing for greater autonomy in defense procurement.

In response, Defense Minister Bill Blair has been tasked with reassessing the planned purchase of American-made F-35 fighter jets to explore alternative options "given the changing environment," a defense spokesperson said over the weekend. One such alternative includes Sweden's Saab Gripen fighter jets, with a proposal offering assembly and maintenance within Canada.

"This is very serious. We've been in talks to work on defense procurement together," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. "I went to Europe a month ago to make sure we could be a part of that partnership ... It's yielding toward good news." Joly underscored Canada's overreliance on the United States for military procurement, advocating for diversified partnerships worldwide.

While Canada's contract with U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin for the F-35 jets remains in place, Ottawa has only legally committed funds for the first 16 aircraft. Canada agreed to buy 88 F-35s two years ago, but the entire purchase is now uncertain.

Carney's efforts to expand defense partnerships were evident during his recent meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His trip began on Monday and marked his first international visit since assuming office last Friday.

Meanwhile, the EU is also advancing its own defense strategy. On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled its "Readiness 2030" security strategy, urging member states to prioritize purchasing military equipment from European suppliers. The policy aims to decrease reliance on U.S. defense manufacturers, offering financial incentives for member states that allocate at least 65 percent of their defense procurement to suppliers within the EU, Norway or Ukraine.

Historically, EU nations have sourced approximately two-thirds of their military equipment from the United States. However, the push for a "Buy European" approach has gained momentum, particularly following signals from the Trump administration last month that Europe should take greater responsibility for its own defense, including support for Ukraine.

