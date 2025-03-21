Senate Democratic leader calls Trump's bid to dismantle Education Department "destructive"

Xinhua) 14:18, March 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to dismantle the Education Department is "destructive" and "devastating," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said on Thursday.

"Attempting to dismantle the Department of Education is one of the most destructive and devastating steps Donald Trump has ever taken. This. Will. Hurt. Kids," Schumer said on social platform X.

"This horrible decision by Donald Trump will be felt by teachers, parents, school leaders, and in the quality of education our children receive," Schumer said. "Across the country property taxes will go up, while the quality of many schools will go down."

The Democratic leader noted that presidents cannot establish departments or eliminate them. "Only Congress can do that."

Schumer also urged the courts to take action to "uphold the rule of law."

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order to formally begin the process of dismantling the Education Department, saying that his administration is returning education to the states.

"My administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department," Trump said in a speech at the White House. "We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible."

Trump has long criticized the Education Department, arguing that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations, citing deficiencies in American students' skills in reading, math and other areas.

At the same time, Trump has accused the department of being filled with left-wing ideologies, considering it a hotbed of "radicals, zealots and Marxists" who he believes have expanded their influence through overregulation.

The Education Department previously initiated a large-scale layoff. Earlier U.S. media reports indicated that the department, which originally had 4,000 employees, would cut nearly half of its workforce. Trump said Thursday that the "reduction in force" was successful. "We've cut the number of bureaucrats in half, 50 percent," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)