China presents dynamic, diverse artistic creations in Edinburgh

Xinhua) 09:16, August 13, 2025

EDINBURGH, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- On Monday afternoon, The Pure Blue, a marine-themed dance drama from the College of Dance at Shanghai Theatre Academy, unfolded on stage in the audience-packed C ARTS in Edinburgh. Inspired by the "Fish Dance" of the Dai ethnic groups, the work fused environmental storytelling with Chinese artistic traditions.

"The use of fabric to evoke waves and plastics was subtle but powerful," said Aidan Feldman, a New York-based dancer performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time.

Established in 1947, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has grown into the world's largest arts festival, transforming the Scottish capital into one vast stage every August for three weeks. Thousands of performers from across the globe present theatre, dance, comedy, music, circus, and experimental work, drawing millions of visitors and industry professionals each year.

Against this lively backdrop of bagpipes, cobblestone streets, and packed venues, this year's Edinburgh festivals welcomed a diverse program of Chinese theatre, dance, music, children's drama, and multimedia works under the China Focus banner.

From July 30 to Aug. 25, China Focus, in its fifth edition, brought nine original Chinese productions to the Scottish capital in a vibrant display of cultural exchange.

This year's line-up ranges from "Echoes," a stage drama exploring the legend of the Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove, to "Zhuangzi's Dream," which intertwines philosophy, intangible heritage, and experimental theatre.

Other works include "Inspired by the Eastern Wind," which merged street dance with Chinese classical aesthetics, a contemporary folk music concert "A Panorama of Hunan" and AI-enhanced dance productions such as Personalities 4.0.

Tang Yingqi, vice president of the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, said the program is "a concentrated presentation of how young Chinese artists merge innovation with tradition," noting that some performances sold out immediately after tickets were released.

"This platform helps our artists understand what resonates with international audiences, which in turn refines their creative direction," she said.

"We are not just bringing art. We are also bringing an invitation to enhance dialogue with the rest of the world," she noted.

Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh Zhang Biao described China Focus as "an important window for showcasing contemporary Chinese art" and called for deeper exchanges between the two countries.

Zheng Hao, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation, likened cultural exchange to "a bridge that fosters understanding, removes barriers, and builds consensus."

Highlighting the decade-long cooperation between Britain and China across film, television, gaming, music, publishing, museums, and performing arts, Neil Semple, deputy head of Creative Industry at the UK's Department for Business and Trade, said "We need to find common ground and universal themes for collaboration."

Edinburgh International Festival Creative Director Roy Luxford, who has attended the Shanghai International Arts Festival, observed a growing shift in Chinese performances toward contemporary and diverse art forms.

"When the world is so complex, we look to our artists for fresh perspectives," he noted.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Deputy CEO Lyndsey Jackson also confirmed that "Chinese artists bring work that is innovative and full of stories the world needs to hear."

