China firmly opposes spreading disinformation about so-called 'Chinese spy activities,' warns anti-China forces could backfire on UK

Global Times) 08:59, October 29, 2025

Responding to media inquiry regarding whether China is worried about the so-called "China Spy" case could harm bilateral relations or China's reputation with people in Britain, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China has repeatedly stated its position on relevant issues. We firmly oppose spreading disinformation about the so-called "Chinese spy activities" and vilifying and smearing China, Guo said.

Regarding China-UK relations, China's position on developing bilateral ties is consistent. The basis of developing China-UK relations is mutual respect, and efforts to advance cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature, Guo said.

He added that the UK should correctly view this. Some individuals are bent on peddling the "China threat" narrative and view cooperation as a zero-sum game. If the UK allows anti-China forces to oppose everything related to China and make reckless provocations, it will only backfire.

The remarks come as some in the UK continue to hype the so-called "China Spy" case involving two British citizens accused of providing information to China. On Monday, The Guardian reported that the UK joint committee on the national security strategy is about to start a hearing on the collapse of the case.

For weeks, the conservatives have been attacking the UK government, initially hinting it pressured the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case, and later settling on the claim that the government sabotaged the prosecution by instead withholding the evidence that the CPS needed, according to The Guardian.

Later on Monday night, UK prosecutors insisted that the government's evidence in the case was missing a "critical element" that meant there was "no other option" but to collapse the case, The Guardian reported.

A Chinese analyst said the political drama surrounding the case highlights attempt of some political forces in the UK to manipulate China-related narratives.

Li Guanjie, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday that this kind of political hype will not impact China, and those involved likely understand it is nothing more than manipulation. Continuous smearing serves no purpose beyond generating negativity, harming the UK's own politics and cooperation with China, said Li.

Earlier in September, charges were dropped against Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher to Kearns and Tom Tugendhat, and Christopher Berry, a teacher, after the CPS said the government had not provided evidence that China represented a "threat to the national security of the UK." Cash and Berry have denied any wrongdoing, The Guardian reported.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on October 16 that from the very beginning, it has emphasized that the allegation that China instructed certain British individuals to "steal UK intelligence" is completely fabricated and maliciously slanderous. The Chinese Embassy firmly opposes such allegations.

The so-called witness statements released by the UK after the withdrawal of the case are filled with baseless accusations against China, along with pure speculation and fabrication. The Chinese Embassy strongly condemns this, a spokesperson said. China doesn't interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and always act in an open and aboveboard manner, the spokesperson said, noting that attempts by certain British politicians to smear and vilify China will never succeed.

