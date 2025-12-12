Hong Kong fireman killed in Tai Po fire posthumously awarded honorary title

Xinhua) 09:37, December 12, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Fire Services Department (FSD) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday posthumously conferred the honorary title of Senior Fireman on the late Ho Wai-ho, who died in the Tai Po fire, in recognition of his exemplary service and selfless dedication to duty.

The posthumous title conferment ceremony was held at the Sha Tin Fire Station, where Ho worked, with the posthumous title conferment certificate and an embroidery of the Senior Fireman's rank badge accepted by Ho's family members.

While responding to a firefighting and rescue operation at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Nov. 26, 2025, Ho sustained serious injuries and sadly lost his life in the line of duty.

Ho was born in 1987 and joined the FSD as a firefighter in 2016. He served in the Sha Tin Fire Station and consistently demonstrated outstanding performance and dedication during his nearly nine years of service. He participated in a number of firefighting and rescue missions, fully showcasing his professional competence.

The FSD will hold a funeral with full honors for Ho on Dec. 19, after which he will be laid to rest.

