Home>>
Hong Kong police pursues investigation of renovation materials of fire-hit buildings
(Xinhua) 09:40, December 10, 2025
HONG KONG, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force said Tuesday that they will focus on the scaffolding and protective mesh covering the seven fire-hit buildings in the residential complex Wang Fuk Court in the next phase of their forensic investigation.
The fire, which broke out on Nov. 26, has claimed 160 lives by 4 p.m. Tuesday, with six people still missing, said the police.
The police added that 40 bodies have yet to be identified.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Successful legislature election heralds brighter future for Hong Kong
- Central Government's professional equipment boosts efficiency in Tai Po fire rescue: Hong Kong police
- Hong Kong's Jan.-Nov. tourist arrivals top 2024 full-year total
- Fire relief allowance doubled to 100,000 HKD for affected families in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong police to expand search to vicinity of fire-affected buildings
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.