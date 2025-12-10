Hong Kong police pursues investigation of renovation materials of fire-hit buildings

Xinhua) 09:40, December 10, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force said Tuesday that they will focus on the scaffolding and protective mesh covering the seven fire-hit buildings in the residential complex Wang Fuk Court in the next phase of their forensic investigation.

The fire, which broke out on Nov. 26, has claimed 160 lives by 4 p.m. Tuesday, with six people still missing, said the police.

The police added that 40 bodies have yet to be identified.

