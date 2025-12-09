Commentary: Successful legislature election heralds brighter future for Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:09, December 09, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) election concluded on Sunday, marking another successful implementation of the region's new electoral system and a significant milestone in advancing high-quality democracy tailored to Hong Kong's realities.

With all 90 members of the new-term LegCo of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) now officially announced, the city is poised to pool collective efforts in driving reforms and forging a brighter future.

It was the second LegCo election conducted under the improved electoral system, which fully aligns with the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong." The election took place against the backdrop of a major fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po.

It stood as a testament to Hong Kong's resilience and unity in overcoming adversity, as well as its unwavering resolve to forge ahead toward stability and prosperity.

The HKSAR government organized the polling in a comprehensive, thorough and law-based manner, while candidates and their teams were engaged in full-fledged and fair competition. A large number of voters turned out to cast ballots for candidates they trust, reflecting a vibrant democratic process.

In response to the fire disaster, candidates took the lead on the frontlines -- serving as volunteers, identifying fire hazards and mobilizing emergency supplies. These actions demonstrated to the public their unwavering commitment to serving Hong Kong, their problem-solving capabilities and their courage to act decisively in crises, offering a far more compelling testament than any campaign slogans.

The election outcome has underscored that with the continuous refinement of systems for implementing the "one country, two systems" policy and the robust safeguards provided by the Hong Kong national security law, the consensus among Hong Kong residents to prioritize stability and pursue development has been further solidified.

As the legislative body of the HKSAR, the LegCo plays a pivotal role in the region's governance. While the reform agenda remains formidable amid multifaceted challenges, it also presents significant development opportunities. Hong Kong now needs a high-caliber legislature more than ever.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee emphasized that the newly-elected LegCo members shoulder an irreplaceable historic mission. Hailing from diverse backgrounds spanning science and technology, think tanks and grassroots community engagement, these new lawmakers are entrusted with the task of delivering on public expectations to further bolster economic growth and enhance local governance.

Having demonstrated their resilience through recent challenges, Hong Kong people place high expectations on their new legislators. Endowed with public trust, the new-term LegCo members are expected to collaborate closely with the HKSAR government to steer the region toward a brighter future.

