Central Government's professional equipment boosts efficiency in Tai Po fire rescue: Hong Kong police

Xinhua) 10:56, December 08, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force said earlier that the professional rescue equipment provided by the Central Government has offered crucial support for carrying out high-intensity and demanding rescue and recovery operations following the Tai Po blaze.

Coordinated by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, multiple batches of professional rescue equipment and medical supplies were delivered to Hong Kong, providing vital logistical and technical support for the search and recovery work.

Lui Kam-ho, director of operations for the Hong Kong Police Force, thanked the Central Government for its support. He said that after the fire, mainland units supplied more than 30,000 items, including tents, goggles, special lighting systems, and exoskeleton mechanical equipment. This assistance proved highly effective and was a great morale booster for frontline crews.

The rescue environment was extremely harsh, with the affected buildings heavily flooded, power cut off, and the site in total darkness, making search tasks difficult and dangerous. Among the equipment provided to Hong Kong, the exoskeleton mechanical gear and specially designed high-brightness lighting systems were described by frontline personnel as the most practical aid, Lui said.

Lui emphasized that the Central Government's timely assistance not only provided tangible material support but also conveyed the deep affection of the mainland people, strengthening Hong Kong society's confidence in overcoming the difficulties.

The Hong Kong Police Force, as one of the main rescue units in the Tai Po fire, has remained on the front line. Lui added that recovery and investigation work is proceeding in an orderly manner.

