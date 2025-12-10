HKSAR's 8th LegCo tasked with fostering Hong Kong's development: LegCo president

Xinhua) 10:20, December 10, 2025

Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen (front), president of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), speaks at a press briefing in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Members of the eighth-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are expected to work with the HKSAR government to inject more vitality into Hong Kong's development, said Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, president of the seventh-term LegCo, on Tuesday.

Leung made the remarks at a press briefing attended by incumbent LegCo members and members-elect of the eighth-term Legco. The eighth-term LegCo election was held on Sunday, and the results were announced on Monday morning.

Leung said he believes this election further showcased the good momentum ushered in by the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

This will help advance reforms and achieve greater development for Hong Kong, he added.

He encouraged the 50 re-elected LegCo members to communicate with the 40 first-time legislators to help them settle into the new role.

The eighth-term LegCo of the HKSAR will commence its four-year term on Jan. 1, 2026.

Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, president of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), incumbent LegCo members and members-elect of the eighth-term LegCo attend a press briefing in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)