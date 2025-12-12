Hong Kong's first traditional Chinese medicine hospital opens

Xinhua) 09:28, December 12, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's first traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital commenced operation on Thursday.

Operating in a phased manner, the Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong will provide outpatient and day-patient services in the first year, and fully launch six specialized TCM services, including internal medicine, external medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics and traumatology, and acupuncture and moxibustion.

The hospital will also provide 12 special disease programs, including those for elderly degenerative diseases and stroke rehabilitation.

The hospital adopts a public-private partnership model, with Hong Kong Baptist University responsible for its management, operation and maintenance. It offers pure TCM services, TCM-led care, and integrated Chinese-Western medicine services.

Bian Zhaoxiang, hospital chief executive, said that the hospital will play a key role in medical services, talent development, and international exchange and collaboration.

