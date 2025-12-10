Pilot navigates fighter jet over mountains
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command navigates his fighter jet over mountains during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Three fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Transport aircraft pilot flies high in PLA
- Female cadet pilots complete their first solo flights
- Foreign pilot sky-bound once again as air travel rebounds
- Young woman trains hard to become China's first female firefighting helicopter pilot
- Young Chinese female aerobatic pilot fulfills flying dreams overseas in Australia
- China to pilot commercial endowment insurance nationwide
- First batch of airwomen chase dreams in PLA Ground Force
- China to launch pilot scheme for green power trading
- China's Shaanxi to build carbon-pool pilot zones
- Sky's the limit: American female pilot chases dreams in China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.