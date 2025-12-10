Pilot navigates fighter jet over mountains

China Military Online) 13:49, December 10, 2025

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command navigates his fighter jet over mountains during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)

Three fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a confrontation training exercise in early December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)

