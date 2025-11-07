Transport aircraft pilot flies high in PLA

China Daily) 09:50, November 07, 2025

Pilot Chen Siqi works on the control tower of a military airport. DENG LIANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

While harboring a singular dream of piloting a fighter aircraft — aiming to fulfill a hero's journey — during his university years, Chen Siqi changed his mind and made a career choice of becoming a transport aircraft pilot after joining the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.

Having excelled in training with both transport aircraft and fighter jets during his time at the Aviation University of Air Force in Changchun, Jilin province, he aimed to pilot a combat aircraft. But when it came to choosing his future aircraft type, his father's words sparked a new line of thought.

"If all the excellent pilots opt for fighter jets, the development of air mobility will lag behind. If you overlook becoming a transport pilot after realizing the significance of airlift, will others prioritize it?" his father, a veteran who used to pilot transport aircraft, said.

Recognizing the essential role that transport aircraft play in full application of all types of combat operations and humanitarian missions, Chen embraced the challenges and opportunities upon graduation in 2013.

The 35-year-old has flown a diverse array of aircraft models, including the Y-7, Y-8, Y-9 and the iconic Y-20. Delivered to the PLA Air Force in 2016, the Y-20 is among the world's largest strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft, boasting a maximum takeoff weight of about 200 metric tons.

For Chen, the memory of sitting in the cockpit of the Y-20 for the first time remains vivid to this day.

"Seeing Chinese characters everywhere, from the screen display to operational buttons, the profound sense of pride was indescribable. It was also at that moment that my ambition was greatly inspired by the national strategic weapon," he said.

One of the defining moments in his career was participation in the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in 2019. Piloting the Y-20, Chen showcased his prowess and dedication. As a transport aircraft pilot, Chen's role extends far beyond the confines of the cockpit. His proficiency in aviation English and exceptional flying skills have propelled him to the forefront of international air transport missions.

A Y-20 transport aircraft prepares to take off at an airport. LIU CHANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

In 2020, he piloted the PLA Air Force Y-20 transport plane to deliver relief materials to countries such as Uzbekistan. On July 20, he was jointly commended as one of the "Most Beautiful Revolutionary Soldiers of the New Era" by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

"We have to say that in common knowledge, a fighter pilot's demands in physical workload are higher while transport pilots go through a more standard operating procedure. However, in military operations, there is no superior or inferior," Chen said.

Transport pilots assume many other roles like diplomats and dispatchers. They must understand customs regulations and master international civil aviation communication standards. Other requirements involve heavy equipment airdrops and parachute deployments, he added.

"Transport aircraft pilots require more endurance due to the large fuel capacities of their aircraft. Transport aircraft can endure flights exceeding 10 hours in a single journey, involving multiple takeoffs and landings," he said.

Chen has been deeply influenced by his father's guidance.

The bond between father and son extends beyond their shared profession to shared values, aspirations and a deep-rooted commitment to serving their country.

"When chatting with my father, our conversation always focuses on what two pilots would talk about, such as technical and tactical issues. He is more like an instructor," Chen said. "Unlike veterans, I grew up in an era of unprecedented changes, the era of strategic transformation. I fly the best aircraft daily, something veterans envy. I am fulfilling some of their dreams."

Chen also embodies the spirit of continuous learning and growth. He has embarked on a journey from being a skilled pilot to a commander. He and his team specialize in joint operations and have developed control software for air mobility warfare and joint air operations. "In the future battlefield, courage alone won't suffice. It will demand more strategists. The unmanned platforms and autonomous capabilities of manned aircraft have evolved and advanced," he said. "The future necessitates not just warriors but commanders, leaders and coordinators."

