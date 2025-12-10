China donates 1 mln USD to help drought-hit Somalis

MOGADISHU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has donated 1 million U.S. dollars to help drought-hit people in Somalia, where at least 4.4 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity through December.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu, who handed over the donation on Monday, pledged support to the Somali government's drought response efforts.

Wang said the contribution, which was channeled through the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), is rooted in the philosophical framework of Chinese foreign policy.

"The drought has caused large-scale displacement and suffering in the country," he said.

SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle said the funds will be used to support drought response efforts across the country.

"The support will boost emergency services, including food, clean water, and essential aid for the most vulnerable communities. SODMA will strengthen cooperation with China and other partners to ensure timely and effective delivery of aid to affected families," Moallim said.

At least 4.4 million Somalis are projected to face acute food insecurity through December, while 1.85 million children under five are expected to suffer acute malnutrition through mid-2026, according to the United Nations.

