Russia's visa-free policy for Chinese citizens takes effect

Xinhua) 08:04, December 02, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

MOSCOW, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday allowing Chinese nationals to enter Russia visa-free for tourism or business purposes for a period not exceeding 30 days, based on the principle of reciprocity.

The decree took effect immediately upon its signing.

Under the decree, until Sept. 14, 2026, Chinese citizens holding regular People's Republic of China passports have the right to enter Russia and stay for no more than 30 days for purposes including family visits, business trips, tourism, participation in scientific, cultural, socio-political, economic or sports events, as well as transit through Russian territory and exit from the country, without obtaining a visa.

According to the decree, this measure does not apply to Chinese citizens entering Russia for work, study or residency, nor to those engaged in international road transportation as drivers, crew members, freight forwarders or interpreters accompanying such vehicles.

The visa-free policy for Chinese citizens is expected to increase tourist arrivals in Russia from China by 30 to 40 percent during the summer season, said Alexander Musikhin, vice president for inbound tourism of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

"The policy is a long-awaited one for our tourism industry. Independent tourist arrivals from China to Russia could increase by 1.5 to 2 times, including for business trips," said Alexander Bragin, director of the Russian Association of Travel Aggregators.

The policy will help boost hotel occupancy rates, including during the off-season, Bragin said.

"China currently ranks as the top country abroad in terms of the number of tourist trips to Russia," said Nikita Kondratyev, an official at Russia's Ministry of Economic Development. "We expect that, with the visa exemption in place, over 2 million Chinese tourists will visit Russia as early as next year."

China announced on Sept. 2 a one-year trial of a 30-day visa-free policy for Russian nationals holding ordinary passports, which took effect on Sept. 15. The policy covers Russian citizens who come to China for business, tourism, visits to relatives or friends, participation in various exchange events, or transit.

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)