China's top diplomat to travel to Russia for 20th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation

Xinhua) 15:55, November 28, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will travel to Russia for the 20th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation from Dec. 1 to 2, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Wang's visit is at the invitation of Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, according to the spokesperson.

