China's first sea-based rocket net recovery platform delivered

Xinhua) 14:11, December 01, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's first seaborne platform designed for rocket recovery using a net system was delivered on Sunday, offering a critical piece of infrastructure for the country's reusable rocket launch.

The platform, named "Linghangzhe" or Pathfinder, has been certified by the China Classification Society, making it the first sea-based rocket recovery platform in the country to receive the required class and statutory certifications.

This follows the launch of Chinese commercial rocket firm i-Space's landing vessel, "Xingjiguihang" or Stellar Return, in August. Featuring a 40-plus-60-meter recovery deck, the ship is designed to retrieve the first stage of i-Space's reusable liquid oxygen-methane rocket SQX-3, according to the company.

In the same month, China's new-generation manned launch vehicle, the Long March-10, completed its first static fire test. The model includes two configurations: the Long March-10 and the Long March-10A, the latter being a reusable, two-stage rocket.

Chinese rocket manufacturers are racing to advance reusable vehicle development. In June, another commercial firm, LandSpace, successfully conducted a ground ignition test for the first-stage propulsion system of its reusable Zhuque-3 rocket.

So far, multiple Chinese rocket makers have completed essential vertical takeoff and landing tests.

