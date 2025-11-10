China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

Xinhua) 10:16, November 10, 2025

A Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket carrying two technical experiment satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Nov. 9, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 11:32 a.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 11:32 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

