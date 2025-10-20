Home>>
China's rocket launches Pakistan remote-sensing satellite into orbit
(People's Daily App) 16:02, October 20, 2025
China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard. The rocket blasted off at 11:33 am (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in Northwest China and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit. The three satellites are Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites.
