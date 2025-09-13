China's Long March-10 carrier rocket succeeds in second static fire test

Xinhua) 10:09, September 13, 2025

WENCHANG, Hainan, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's new-generation manned carrier rocket Long March-10 successfully completed a second static fire test on Friday at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

The move marks a breakthrough in developing the initial prototype of the Long March-10 series of carrier rockets, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

At 3 p.m., seven engines used on the test product of the rocket's first stage were ignited simultaneously. Following this procedure, multiple test processes were completed, with a total test duration of 320 seconds.

This test focused on evaluating the capabilities of the seven clustered engines of the rocket's first stage for low-thrust operating condition and secondary restart condition, obtaining complete test data. The test was a complete success, according to the agency.

Up to now, two planned static fire tests have both been completed. They have comprehensively verified the design validity and reliability of the rocket's first-stage propulsion system and the working procedure for recovery, according to the CMSA.

The Long March-10 carrier rocket series is developed to serve China's manned lunar exploration missions, including two configurations -- the Long March-10 rocket and Long March-10A rocket.

The static fire tests were carried out with two main goals in mind: to verify the performance of the rocket's first-stage propulsion system and to verify its recovery and reuse capabilities. These tests play a crucial role in mitigating risks associated with the rocket's maiden flight, according to the CMSA.

China has now entered the lunar landing phase of its manned lunar exploration program, paving the way for astronauts to land on the moon before 2030.

So far, the research and development of the country's manned lunar exploration program is progressing smoothly. Since mid-June this year, related tests have been carried out in an intensive manner. The Mengzhou manned spacecraft, the Lanyue lunar lander, and the Long March-10 carrier rocket series have made successive progress, said the agency.

Related new supporting infrastructures are under construction at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, with all work progressing steadily, the CMSA said.

Following-up tests and verification works of the Long March-10 carrier rocket series will be carried out successively, the agency added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)