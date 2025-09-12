Home>>
China's Long March-10 carrier rocket succeeds in second static fire test
(Xinhua) 16:45, September 12, 2025
WENCHANG, Hainan, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's new-generation manned carrier rocket Long March-10 has successfully completed a second static fire test on Friday at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.
