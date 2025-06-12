China's new liquid rocket Kinetica-2 passes key test, paving way for maiden flight of new cargo craft

(Photo/Science and Technology Daily)

Kinetica-2, China’s new liquid propellant rocket, has successfully finished its first-stage power system test on Wednesday, laying a solid foundation for the maiden flight of Qingzhou, the country's next-generation cargo craft designed for future in-orbit supply delivery, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the test was a significant milestone in the development phase of the Kinetica-2 project, validating critical technologies of the rocket. The successful test marks a phased achievement in the key technology of Kinetica-2's first-stage power system. It also means that Qingzhou has entered the final sprint phase for its test spacecraft maiden flight.

Qingzhou, which means "Light Ship" in Chinese, has been designed to be smaller in size and lighter in weight, compared with the existing Tianzhou (Sky Ship) cargo craft. It is set to take its inaugural flight later this year, and the development team is currently working on the design as well as the software for the initial test of the spacecraft.

The test of Kinetica-2 was conducted at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Test Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences Space in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Its test also signifies the comprehensive completion and assessment of the test center.

The center possesses specialized testing capabilities for liquid rocket engines up to 200 tons and comprehensive testing capabilities for power systems up to 400 tons, making it the only testing institution in China that is capable of conducting both liquid engine and rocket power system tests simultaneously.

