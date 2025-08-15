China's Long March-10 carrier rocket succeeds in first static fire test

Xinhua) 16:44, August 15, 2025

WENCHANG, Hainan, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Long March-10 carrier rocket, the country's new-generation manned launch vehicle, has successfully completed the first static fire test on Friday at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency has announced.

