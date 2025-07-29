Home>>
China launches commercial carrier rocket
(Xinhua) 16:02, July 29, 2025
A SQX-1 Y10 commercial carrier rocket carrying a satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched the SQX-1 Y10 commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday.
The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending a satellite into its planned orbit.
