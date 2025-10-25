China prepares to launch Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 09:26, October 25, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket to be transferred to the launching area. The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday. The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, according to the CMSA. All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.

The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, according to the CMSA.

All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.

After transferring the spaceship-carrier rocket combination to the launch area, the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center will conduct functional checks on both the rocket and the spaceship, as well as organize full-system launch drills and joint exercises. Subsequently, the center will proceed with rocket propellant filling and conduct the launch mission as scheduled, according to the launch center.

The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center is now China's only launch site for manned space missions. To date, all Shenzhou series spacecraft have been launched from this center.

At present, all systems of the upcoming mission at the launch center are in good condition.

Meteorological, emergency support, fire control, medical and other support departments have carried out multiple rounds of drills, ready for providing timely, reliable and all-round support for the Shenzhou-21 mission, according to the launch center.

