China launches three new satellites into space

Xinhua) 13:08, November 19, 2025

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Wang Heng/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket, sending three new satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits.

These satellites will be mainly used for space environment exploration and related technology verification.

This was the 608th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits. (Photo by Sun Haiying/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying three new satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Nov. 19, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C into the preset orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)