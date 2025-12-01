Fujian intangible cultural heritage draws visitors at Kaohsiung travel fair in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Huang Shou-kun sprinkled yellow, red and blue lacquer pigments into a small tank of water, letting them drift across the surface before guiding a visitor in dipping a miniature fan beneath the floating colors and then lifting it out via one swift motion, revealing a spontaneously formed, yet artfully patterned, multicolored fan.

"Only 30 seconds and it's easily done," the lacquerware artist told visitors at a booth at the ongoing 2025 Kaohsiung Winter International Travel Fair in the city of Kaohsiung of south Taiwan.

Born in Taiwan, Huang now runs a lacquer art workshop in Fuzhou, capital of eastern Fujian Province. Invited as a provincial-level representative inheritor of Fujian bodiless lacquerware, he is presenting this craft at the fair in the exhibition area of the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits. This event runs from Friday to Monday.

"It's enjoyable to see how art is woven into our daily lives in so many ways," said 60-year-old Lo Yin after watching Huang demonstrate and explain lacquer applications on umbrellas, cups and sculptures.

"Maybe it'll be a good choice to visit Fujian on my next trip to the mainland to learn more about its art and culture," added Lo, who recently returned from visiting Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central Hunan Province and southwestern Chongqing Municipality.

The exhibition area has also featured Nanyin performances. Nanyin is a classical musical performing art originating in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian, and the performances at the fair were jointly given by a duo, one of whom is a national-level representative inheritor and the other a Fujian provincial-level inheritor.

A signature part of the arts in Minnan culture, Nanyin was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006 and inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

Meanwhile, iconic Fujian specialty products being displayed in the exhibition area -- including Pien Tze Huang Pearl Cream, preserved olives, and dried longan -- have also attracted interest from visitors. Some are even eager to buy them after trying them out.

Sun Chen-ming, who has visited the mainland many times, including Fujian, was especially drawn to tea grown and baked in Fujian, which has a different flavor from the tea produced in Taiwan.

"I was told these boxes of tea are for display only, but I'll try my luck when the fair ends to see if I can buy a box to take home," he said, while holding two prints of the Chinese character Fu, which means good fortune, he ink-typed from a device provided in the exhibition area.

According to tourism insiders, Fujian has always been a steady destination for Taiwan travelers -- not only because of its proximity to the island but also thanks to kinship shaped by shared culture and customs.

"Many travelers from Taiwan come to Fujian -- especially for the Mazu Temple in Meizhou," said You Yanping, general manager of Putian Holiday Travel Service Ltd. Located in Fujian's Putian, the island of Meizhou is believed to be the birthplace of the goddess Mazu.

Many also visit Fujian cities like Fuzhou and Quanzhou, from where their ancestors moved to Taiwan, in a bid to trace their roots, she added.

Huang, meanwhile, prepares dozens of blank miniature fans each day at the fair to cater for visitors keen to try lacquer coloring. However, demand is tending to exceed supply due to the large number of curious visitors -- with some also asking for Huang's contact information in their quest for further experiences in Fujian.

"I'd like everyone interested to have the chance to try it," he said. "And I hope next time we will have more space for everyone to take part in the art."

