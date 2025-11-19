Fruits of oil-tea camellia enter harvest season in Yongtai County, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:29, November 19, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows villagers transferring newly harvested fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers pick fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers pick fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A villager picks fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers air fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows villagers airing fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers shell the dried fruits of oil-tea camellia in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members check dried fruits of oil-tea camellia at a workshop in Lianshan Village of Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Fruits of oil-tea camellia cultivated in Yongtai County have recently entered the harvest season. As a major oil-tea camellia planting county in Fujian, Yongtai devotes a total of 137,500 mu (about 9,167 hectares) of its arable lands to this industrial crop. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)