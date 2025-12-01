Mainland authorities coordinate emergency supplies to aid Hong Kong fire relief efforts

Xinhua) 10:22, December 01, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland authorities on Saturday initiated a mechanism to coordinate emergency supplies for disaster response and relief following a residential building fire in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

A disaster aid package has been provided to the HKSAR government, including portable outdoor charging stations, heavy-duty conveyors, blowers, respirators, goggles, protective suits, headlamps, and waterproof boots, the MEM said. The mechanism was jointly launched by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, and the MEM.

The National Fire and Rescue Administration further supplied protective boots and other materials to the HKSAR government, supplementing the previously provided emergency equipment which includes lighting drones, reconnaissance drones, and fire rescue boots, according to the MEM.

The fatal blaze broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon. The tragedy has claimed the lives of 128 people.

