HKSAR gov't rolls out plans to mourn victims, support families following residential fire

Xinhua) 10:55, November 29, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Friday a series of mourning events to express deep sorrow for the victims of the residential fire that broke out on Wednesday in Tai Po, as post-disaster relief, investigation and financial support efforts are underway.

A working group deployed by the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee left for Hong Kong in the early hours of Thursday. Upon arrival, the working group joined Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, to extend sympathies to the injured and residents affected by the fire.

The Fire and Rescue Corps of Guangdong Province and the fire brigade of Shenzhen City provided eight survey drones equipped with thermal imaging capabilities and two drones capable of long-term power supply, which are believed to have facilitated on-site search and rescue operations in Wang Fuk Court, where the fire occurred.

MOURNING ARRANGEMENTS

The national flag and the HKSAR flag will be flown at half-mast at all government buildings and facilities across Hong Kong from Saturday to Monday, among other detailed arrangements.

During the three-day mourning period, principal HKSAR government officials will call off all non-essential public events. Meanwhile, all recreational and celebratory activities organized or funded by the HKSAR government will be either canceled or postponed depending on specific circumstances.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, will lead principal officials, non-official members of the Executive Council and civil servants in observing a three-minute silence at the HKSAR government headquarters at 8 a.m. on Saturday, paying tribute to the victims of the deadly blaze.

To enable the public to convey their condolences, the Home Affairs Department of the HKSAR government will set up condolence stations in all 18 districts of Hong Kong. People can sign condolence books at these stations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Saturday to Monday.

Firefighting and rescue operations for the residential fire were basically wrapped up on Friday morning. Up to now, death toll from the fire has jumped to 128, the HKSAR government said Friday.

Post-disaster relief and investigation work are currently underway. The HKSAR government will provide a condolence payment of 200,000 Hong Kong dollars (25,693.40 U.S. dollars) to the family of each victim in the residential area fire, Alice Mak Mei-kuen, secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR government, said on Friday.

Additionally, a living allowance of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars per household will be distributed starting next week, with registration processed through the "one social worker per household" assistance mechanism.

The HKSAR government has also rolled out an emergency cash grant of 10,000 Hong Kong dollars to each affected household since Thursday evening to address their urgent needs.

Also on Friday, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, convened a coordination meeting with financial regulators to enhance support for residents affected by the fire. He instructed the financial regulators to step up coordination and mobilise banks, insurance companies, Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) trustees and other financial institutions to provide timely and effective assistance to the affected residents.

RESCUE CHALLENGES

Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, on Friday afternoon provided the latest update on the Tai Po fire.

According to Tang, during the fire, police received a total of 467 requests for assistance regarding missing persons, some of which were duplicates. Among those missing, 39 were confirmed deceased, 35 were confirmed injured and sent to hospital, 110 were safe, and about 200 remained unaccounted for. These 200 included 89 bodies that could not be definitively identified.

Tang explained that while preliminary testing showed the scaffolding nets and protective nets around the buildings met fire-retardant standards, the foam panels surrounding the windows were highly flammable. Based on initial information, it is believed that the fire first broke out at the external netting on the lower levels of Wang Cheong House, which then ignited the foam panels. The flames spread rapidly upwards, reaching multiple floors, and within a short time extended to six other buildings in Wang Fuk Court.

The fire ignited foam panels attached to windows, causing glass to shatter, which further intensified the blaze and quickly spread it indoors. In a short span, both interior and exterior areas were engulfed, leading to the disaster. Additionally, the extreme heat caused bamboo scaffolding and nets to catch fire, with burning bamboo poles breaking off and falling, igniting other floors. The official cause of the fire remains under further investigation, Tang said.

Andy Yeung Yan-kin, director of Fire Services of the HKSAR government, said that on Nov. 27, the Fire Services Department dispatched a specialized fire prevention team to inspect the fire alarm systems in the eight buildings of Wang Fuk Court. They discovered that the fire alarms were not functioning effectively. In response, enforcement action will soon be taken.

Tang noted that the firefighting operation faced immense challenges. The fire spread with extraordinary speed, while collapsing scaffolding from upper levels blocked emergency vehicle exits and severely hindered firefighters' entry into the buildings. At times, the temperature on site exceeded 500 degrees Celsius, and the cramped indoor space greatly increased the difficulty of the work.

FIRE SERVICES

A total of 391 fire engine sorties, 185 ambulance sorties and 2,311 fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched. Twelve firefighters were injured, and Ho Wai-ho, from Sha Tin Fire Station, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, said Andy Yeung.

Regarding online questions about why helicopters were not used, he stated that if helicopters dropped water bombs over the buildings, the water would not reach the fire site but only fall on the exterior of the buildings, which would not directly aid firefighting. Moreover, when helicopters approach buildings, they generate strong air currents that could cause the fire to spread faster and wider.

On questions about why taller ladder trucks were not used, he explained that ladder trucks require stabilizing outriggers on both sides, which must extend wider on the ground as the ladder height increases. A 100-meter ladder truck requires a 10-meter wide base, which cannot be accommodated on most roads in Hong Kong. The Fire Services Department currently uses 56-meter ladder trucks.

As for questions about why drones were not used to fight the fire, he said that drone firefighting is still in the exploratory trial stage. The amount of water drones can carry is relatively small, and given the situation of multiple units burning simultaneously, using drones to spray water would not be effective.

SPONTANEOUS SOLIDARITY

In the aftermath of the fire, all sectors of society have rallied to show profound care for the affected residents and frontline rescuers, with donations and various forms of assistance pouring in continuously.

Major enterprises and organizations have stepped up with generous contributions, including China Resources Group, ByteDance (Hong Kong) and numerous other companies that have donated substantial sums to aid the relief efforts.

Beyond financial support, practical assistance has also been rolled out: China Mobile Hong Kong is offering communication fee waivers, while Lalamove provides free logistics services for charitable organizations supporting the disaster zone.

Community groups such as the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations and Federation of Hong Kong Beijing organization have not only raised significant funds but also dispatched volunteers with supplies to the scene to deliver timely help.

As Hong Kong residents stand in spontaneous solidarity, the total amount of donations keeps rising. This warmth and mutual support will undoubtedly help the survivors navigate through this painful ordeal.

