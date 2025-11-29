Mainland rushes to aid Hong Kong in tackling residential complex fire

Xinhua) 10:53, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Authorities, businesses and citizens of the Chinese mainland have rallied to pool resources to support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) after a major residential complex fire broke out in the region on Wednesday.

Having closely followed the status of rescue operations, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee established a work team that arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning to assist with relief efforts.

Under the office's coordination, the neighboring Guangdong Province swiftly mobilized a series of rescue equipment, medical supplies and consumables at the request of the HKSAR government, and delivered them to Hong Kong in two batches on Thursday and Friday.

Guangdong's fire and rescue forces also provided support in search and rescue and logistics. Advanced equipment, such as illuminating drones, reconnaissance drones, robotic exoskeletons and fire protective boots, has already been provided at Hong Kong's request.

Under the guidance of the All-China Women's Federation, multiple institutions jointly contributed a 5-million-yuan fund (about 706,324 U.S. dollars) to support Hong Kong residents in emergency rescue, resettlement and post-disaster recovery.

The Red Cross Society of China has donated 2 million yuan to the Hong Kong Red Cross for emergency rescue and humanitarian assistance and pledged follow-up support as needed for disaster relief.

Support has also surged from the mainland business community. As of now, total donations from mainland companies and institutions across sectors, including technology, e-commerce and logistics, have exceeded 600 million Hong Kong dollars (about 77.12 million U.S. dollars).

A steady stream of emergency supplies such as blankets, food and water, donated by mainland enterprises and individuals, is arriving at the shelters. Many mainland residents have also voluntarily transported supplies, organized fundraisers, and offered online psychological counseling.

In addition to establishing a charity fund of 20 million Hong Kong dollars for the relief work, China Merchants Group, a centrally-administered state-owned enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong, activated an emergency logistics platform to ensure donated goods reach the region efficiently.

Firefighting, rescue and search operations were completed on Friday morning after the fatal blaze broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon. The tragedy has claimed 128 lives.

