Hong Kong police confirm safety of 159 residents previously reported missing after major fire
(Xinhua) 08:09, December 01, 2025
HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police said on Sunday the casualty enquiry unit has confirmed the safety of 159 residents previously reported missing after a major fire broke out in a residential complex on Nov. 26.
Speaking at a press briefing, Tsang Shuk-yin, officer in charge of the casualty enquiry unit of the Hong Kong Police Force, said that as of 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, the death toll from the fire had risen to 146, with 79 people injured.
At present, 100 cases have been classified as untraceable, due to reasons such as fragmented information, the individuals not residing in Wang Fuk Court, or informants lacking the missing persons' addresses, she said.
