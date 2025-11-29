Home>>
HKSAR gov't announces condolence, allowance plan for family of fire victims
(Xinhua) 10:28, November 29, 2025
HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will provide a condolence payment of 200,000 Hong Kong dollars (25,693.40 U.S. dollars) to the family of each victim in the residential area fire, Alice Mak Mei-kuen, secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR government, said on Friday.
Additionally, a living allowance of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars per household will be distributed starting next week, with registration processed through the "one social worker per household" assistance mechanism.
The HKSAR government has also rolled out an emergency cash grant of 10,000 Hong Kong dollars to each affected household since Thursday evening to address their urgent needs.
