China central bank facilitates RMB donations to support Hong Kong residential complex fire relief efforts

Xinhua) 09:50, December 01, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, has opened a "green lane" for RMB donations originating in the mainland to ensure that these money donations instantly reach the recipient account in Hong Kong following a fatal blaze at a residential complex there.

Under this "green lane" arrangement, commercial banks do not need to review relevant documents and materials and can directly transfer the donation funds to the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court aid fund account (01287521901607) based on the payment instructions from the mainland's institutions or individuals. Relevant data should be submitted through the RMB Cross-Border Payment and Receipt Management Information System.

According to the PBOC, this arrangement aims to support the search and rescue efforts, the treatment of the injured, and relief efforts following the fire in Hong Kong.

Firefighting, rescue and search operations were completed on Friday morning after the fatal blaze broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon. The tragedy has claimed 128 lives.

